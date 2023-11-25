Suspicious Death Investigation Underway on Bear Valley Road in Victorville near Mall Chevron

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities have launched a death investigation following the discovery of an unresponsive woman under suspicious circumstances near a Chevron gas station.

On Saturday, November 25, 2023, at approximately 4:28 a.m., the Victorville Fire Department received a distress call regarding an incident at the Chevron Extra Mile fuel station on the 14200 block of Bear Valley Road, near the intersection of Mall Boulevard.

The parking lot where T-Mobile is located was closed off for an investigation. (Hugo C. Valdez)

According to a store employee, a homeless individual entered the premises and reported seeing a woman that was on fire. The employee promptly dialed 911, alerting the authorities.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, and despite their life-saving efforts, the person succumbed to their injuries. The individual’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

Upon their arrival, deputies from the Victorville Police Department taped off the entire parking lot adjacent to the Chevron station, near T-Mobile, to secure the area.

The San Bernardino County Homicide Detail will resume the ongoing investigation.

Further updates regarding this developing news story will be released as they become available.

