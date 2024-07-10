 
Suspicious Box Located in Oak Hills Parking Lot Determined to Contain Trash

July 9, 2024 | 7:26 pm
Deputies Determine Suspicious Box Located in Parking Lot to Contain Only Trash

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspicious package led authorities to tape off a significant section of a commercial complex on Tuesday afternoon in Oak Hills.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, the suspicious-looking package was discovered in a parking lot at Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

According to the reporting party, the suspicious box looked like a possible explosive device.

The box was wrapped in foil with an American flag. It had a thermometer affixed to it, and wires coming out of it.

Deputies immediately closed intersections and evacuated all surrounding businesses. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb Detail responded to assist. The box was found to contain only trash.

“We would like to thank business owners and patrons for their cooperation during the evacuation,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputies Determine Suspicious Box Located in Parking Lot to Contain Only Trash

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 9, 2024 | 7:26 pmLast Updated: July 9, 2024 | 7:26 pm

