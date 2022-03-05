Suspects shoot at two victims during an OfferUp transaction in Adelanto

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com)- Victorville Police Department request help to identify two suspects on “Offer Up” scam and attack with deadly weapon.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8:58pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 11200 block of Chaparral Avenue in Adelanto.

According to the victims, they went to the residence to purchase a dirt bike listed for sale on Offer Up. When they got to the house, the suspects were outside the residence and asked the victims to come to the back yard to see the dirt bike. The victims were uncomfortable with the transaction, they got back into their vehicle, and started to leave when one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired several rounds at the victims, striking the driver side rear window and passenger side door. Several fired cartridge casings were recovered at the scene.

Deputies contacted the resident who confirmed they did not have a motorcycle for sale and did not know the suspects.

Suspect #1: Black male adult, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’10” tall, with a thin build. Last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black pants, and a COVID mask.

Advertisement

SUSPECT #2: Black male adult, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’8” tall, with a heavy build. Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and a COVID mask.

This kind of scam is being popular on sales websites, take care, double check the seller, the location, and never go alone, these suspects was not arrested.

The investigation is ongoing, if you have any information, please contact Deputy B. Coley at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

-Case No. 242200487

Advertisement