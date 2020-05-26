Suspects in Adelanto propane tank burglary arrested

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and a woman were arrested for illegally removing propane tanks from AmeriGas in Adelanto, officials said.

On Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 10:00 pm, deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to a commercial burglary in the 16500 block of Daisy Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, two suspects entered the property through a hole in the fence and removed four 5-gallon propane tanks. The suspects, later identified as McKenzie Walker, 20, a resident of Victorville and Kolton Waller, 25, a resident of Apple Valley then got into two separate vehicles and left the business.

Arriving deputies spotted the vehicles driving away and conducted traffic stops. Both men were taken into custody and arrested without incident for commercial burglary.

Kolton Waller is currently being held in lieu of $25,000. bail. McKenzie Walker was released on her own recognizance and is due to appear in court on July 30, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Deputy J. Delano at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, (760) 552-6800. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can report information to WeTip by calling 1-800-78-CRIME, or by accessing the website at www.wetip.com.

Kolton Waller Facebook)

McKenzie Walker Facebook

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.