ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies are investigating after an exchange of gunfire at a shopping center in Adelanto Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 8:16 AM on September 22, 2020, at Weaver Plaza in the 11900 block of Cactus Road.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station placed about a dozen evidence markers next to bullet casings that littered the parking lot along with broken glass near the entrance of the liquor store. A window on the business was also damaged by gunfire.

According to a witness, two suspects exchanged gunfire and one of them was armed with a semi-automatic gun.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed they had no shooting victims and weren’t ready to released any details into the on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

