Suspects Arrested for Theft from Tractor Supply in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at around 3:05 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department carried out a proactive patrol at Tractor Supply on Bear Valley Road following recent theft reports.

During the patrol, deputies observed a red Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the business and initiated a traffic stop at Bear Valley Road and Deep Creek Road.

Inside the vehicle, deputies identified four individuals along with dog food and wood pellets that were confirmed to be stolen from Tractor Supply. Subsequently, all four individuals were arrested.

William Joseph Dean , a 43-year-old male from Apple Valley, was booked at High Desert Detention Center on charges of burglary (PC 459), conspiracy (PC 182(a)(2)), and a no-bail warrant for post-release community supervision (PC 3455). Dean remains in custody.

Richard Raymond Maldonado, a 32-year-old male from Apple Valley, faced charges of burglary (PC 459) and conspiracy (PC 182(a)(2)). Maldonado posted bail and was later released.

Matthew Michael Verax, a 30-year-old male from Apple Valley, was also booked on charges of burglary (PC 459), conspiracy (PC 182(a)(2)), and a no-bail warrant for a probation violation. Verax remains detained.

Debra Lynn Oconn, a 58-year-old female from Apple Valley, was not booked at the time of the incident.

Later that same day, at approximately 11:18 pm, Deputy W. Ray located a vehicle connected to a theft incident reported on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

This investigation involved the theft of a generator from Tractor Supply. Deputy Ray, having identified the suspect and the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, Joshua Isaiah Harris, a 32-year-old male from Apple Valley, was arrested for grand theft (PC 487(a)) and additional felony warrants from both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Harris is being held without bail due to these warrants.

Anyone with information related to these investigations is encouraged to contact Deputy Ray or Deputy Mammolito at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400, or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





