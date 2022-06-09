Suspects arrested for the murder of Donta ‘Donnie’ Hayes in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Three suspects wanted for the murder of a 23-year-old man in the Town of Barstow are behind bars, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 pm, on May 13, 2022, near the area of Lillian Park located in the 900 block of Villafana Street. Witnesses said the shooting happened just as a kids game ended at the park.

Officers learned the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, and was transported to Barstow Community Hospital by a friend. The victim, identified as Donta (Donnie) Hayes was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

(Allison Hampton, 33, a resident of Adelanto was arrested in the area of Muscatel Street and Well Road in Hesperia on June 2nd. — photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

According to a Barstow Police Department news release, detectives learned that Hayes and his male friend got into an argument with two other males in the middle of the street.

“The males were in a silver Dodge charger and confronted Hayes and his friend on Adele Drive. During the dispute, the passenger of the silver Dodge charger produced a handgun and shot at Hayes multiple times. The driver of the silver Dodge charger also produced a handgun and shot at Hayes and his friend. The two suspects then fled from the scene in the silver Dodge charger,” stated the release.

Officers were able to locate surveillance video from a neighbor in the area that captured the shooting. Detectives identified the shooting suspect who was driving the silver Dodge charger as Rasheed Ahmed Bey, a 39-year-old resident of Victorville.

(The suspect Rasheed Ahmed Bey, a 39-year-old resident of Victorville was arrested during a traffic stop in Hesperia along with Allison Hampton. — photo courtesy Barstow Police Department)

Through investigation homicide detectives identified two additional suspects as James Hampton, 33, a resident of Adelanto, Allison Hampton, 34, a resident of Barstow and detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for all three of the suspects.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 1:42 pm, Detective Helms received information that Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Hesperia Station conducted a traffic stop and arrested Allison Hampton and Rasheed Bey for their murder warrants.

According to booking logs, the arrest occurred in the area of Muscatel Street and Well Road in Hesperia. Both suspects were interviewed by Detecives Helms and Sanchez before they were booked for PC 187 – Murder.

(Donnie Donta Hayes — photo Denice Robinson via Facebook)

On Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 6:38 pm, Detective Sanchez was notified that officers from North Las Vegas Police Department, located James Hampton and arrested him without incident.

Officers located a handgun in his possession at the time and collected it as evidence. He was booked for his arrest warrant for PC 187 – Murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jose Sanchez at (760) 255-5132, or the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may also report criminal activity by calling the WE-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or by visiting their website at www.wetip.com.