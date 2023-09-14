Suspects arrested for attempted burglary in Apple Valley after neighbor alerts homeowner

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man and a woman from Apple Valley were arrested for attempted burglary after a vigilant neighbor alerted the homeowner.

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 9:39 a.m., responded to a residence in the 17600 Block of Cattleman Road in Apple Valley.

According to the homeowner, they were told by a neighbor that there were people on their property. The homeowner, who has been a victim of burglary within the last few months, advised deputies no one had permission to be on his property.

Deputies arrived and located 38-year-old Habula Elekana and 35-year-old Rachel Martinez. Both suspects were arrested for 664/487 Attempt Grand Theft and booked at High Desert Detention Center.

According to public booking logs, both suspects are no longer in custody and have no court appearance scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

