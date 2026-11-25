Suspected Meth Found In Victorville Man’s Underwear During Jail Booking After Stolen Vehicle Arrest
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies found suspected methamphetamine hidden in a 57-year-old Victorville man’s underwear Sunday as he was being booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.
Deputies arrested Eric Zuniga at about 5:50 p.m. on November 22, 2026, after finding him in possession of a stolen vehicle in Victorville, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to the jail on Commerce Way in Adelanto for booking.
At about 7:45 p.m., an intake search uncovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine concealed in Zuniga’s underwear, the department said. Deputy J. Castillo noticed that Zuniga was keeping his fists closed, and a second search uncovered another bag containing a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.
The suspected methamphetamine from both bags weighed approximately 4.35 grams, according to the department.
Zuniga was also booked on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail facility under Penal Code 4573.5. The department said he remained in custody on $130,000 bail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number, or using the Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting portal.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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