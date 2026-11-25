Suspected Meth Found In Victorville Man’s Underwear During Jail Booking After Stolen Vehicle Arrest

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies found suspected methamphetamine hidden in a 57-year-old Victorville man’s underwear Sunday as he was being booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Deputies arrested Eric Zuniga at about 5:50 p.m. on November 22, 2026, after finding him in possession of a stolen vehicle in Victorville, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to the jail on Commerce Way in Adelanto for booking.

At about 7:45 p.m., an intake search uncovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine concealed in Zuniga’s underwear, the department said. Deputy J. Castillo noticed that Zuniga was keeping his fists closed, and a second search uncovered another bag containing a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.

The suspected methamphetamine from both bags weighed approximately 4.35 grams, according to the department.

Zuniga was also booked on suspicion of bringing drugs into a jail facility under Penal Code 4573.5. The department said he remained in custody on $130,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to the same number, or using the Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting portal.

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