Suspect with stolen catalytic converter arrested at recycling center in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect with a stolen catalytic converter was caught when he attempted to sell it at a recycling yard.

On Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8:36 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 22000 block of State Hwy 18, for a burglary report.

According to the 32-year-old female victim, two subjects were seen walking through the mobile home park carrying a catalytic converter stolen from her shed.

Deputy Dare arrived on scene and located the first suspect, identified as 53-year-old Todd Studer, a resident of Apple Valley.

An area check was conducted, and the second suspect, John Vaughn, 49, was found at a recycling center trying to sell the catalytic converter.

Studer was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for grand theft and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. The case on Vaughn will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s office for review and filing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Dare at the Apple Valley Police Department at, (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at, (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

