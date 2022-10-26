Suspect wearing clown mask arrested for robbery and sexual battery in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are seeking additional victims after a 22-year-old male suspect wearing a clown mask was arrested for robbery and sexual battery on two women.

It happened on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 5:14 p.m., in the 12700 block of Amargosa Road in Victorville.

Deputies responded to the Arrowhead Credit Union in response to a robbery that occurred in the parking lot near an ATM machine.

(image google maps)

Sheriff’s officials said the 54-year-old female victim called 9-1-1 after she was robbed by a Hispanic male adult who wore a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt.

As deputies drove to the call, a Hispanic male matching the physical description of the suspect was seen walking in the area. Deputies quickly detained the man, later identified as Joel Hernandez, a resident of Hesperia, without incident.

“During the investigation, Hernandez was positively identified by the victim as the suspect who robbed her. Deputies recovered evidence from the robbery inside Hernandez’s backpack, along with $500 in cash stolen from the victim,” stated sheriff’s officials.

(photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

As the investigation continued, deputies learned of a separate crime committed by Hernandez minutes before the robbery occurred. A second victim called 9-1-1 to report she was sexually assaulted and groped in the parking lot of the El Super Market by an unknown Hispanic male adult who wore a white clown mask and red sweatshirt.

Deputies contacted the 50-year-old female victim of the sexual battery and obtained a detailed statement. During the interview, victim 2 positively identified Hernandez as the suspect who sexually assaulted her.

At the conclusion of both investigations, Hernandez was arrested for Robbery and Sexual Battery. Hernandez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for both charges and bail was set at $200,000.

(image google maps)

Investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward and released a photo of Hernandez to the public.

Anyone with information about this investigation or another crime involving Hernandez is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

