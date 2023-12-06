Suspect Wanted for Murder of Apple Valley Man Arrested by Border Patrol Agents in Arizona

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of Omar Lopez-Barraza, a resident of Apple Valley, was detained by United States Border Patrol agents in Arizona after a 6-month-long investigation.

The arrest came after continued investigation and the execution of an arrest warrant. Sheriff’s officials said Everardo Lopez-Vega, a resident of Hesperia, will soon be extradited to San Bernardino County to face charges of murder.

The incident, which occurred on June 25, 2023, initially sparked a response from the deputies of the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station. They were called to the 21600 block of Roundup Way in unincorporated Apple Valley following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to witnesses, a male adult had been not only shot but also robbed at the location and subsequently taken to an undisclosed desert area.

The investigation quickly escalated to the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail, who took charge of the case.

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 5:25 p.m., a deceased male was found by an off-road vehicle rider near Old Woman Springs Road in Landers.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released when available. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

