Suspect Taken Into Custody for Murder in Barstow After Shooting a Victorville Man in the Leg

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect was taken into custody for murder in Barstow after shooting a 44-year-old man in the leg who later died, officials said.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11:08 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a residence in the 16100 block of Tawney Ridge Lane, for a subject, identified as Marshall Mitchell, a resident of Victorville.

Medical personnel arrived and transported Mitchell to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

Sheriff’s officials said Mitchell left the hospital the next day and was driven to a residence in Rancho Cucamonga.

“At about 3:11 p.m., Mitchell suffered a medical emergency and was transported to San Antonio Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Detectives identified the suspect as Gregory Dion Jackson, 53, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, Jackson was located at the Cactus Motel in the 900 block of E. Main Street and taken into custody by the Barstow Police Department.

Jackson was later booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains on $1,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.





