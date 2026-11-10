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Suspect Sought After Car Set On Fire At Hesperia Duplex

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:08 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 12:08 pm | Nov. 10, 2026
Suspect Sets Car On Fire At Hesperia Duplex

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies are investigating after a suspect set a silver Chevrolet Impala on fire outside a Hesperia duplex Monday night and fled.

The fire was reported at about 7:13 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2026, on Bear Valley Road east of Seventh Avenue.

Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire department also requested a fire investigator to respond to the scene.

Gloria Orejel, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told VVNG that deputies responded and searched the area. The suspect remains at large.

A VVNG photo from the scene shows a red gasoline container on the dirt beside the driver’s side of the Impala.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:08 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 12:08 pm | Nov. 10, 2026
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