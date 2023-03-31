Suspect opens fire at police after pursuit ends in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Many residents in an Adelanto neighborhood were awakened by the sound of sirens and a barrage of gunfire Thursday night.

It happened on March 30, 2023, at 10:09 p.m., when deputies in Victorville attempted a traffic stop on a white four-door Merdcedes-Benz. Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

From Green Tree Blvd. the suspect turned left onto seventh Street and continued westbound on Palmdale Road towards Adelanto.

(The white Mercedes was stopped in the field at the corner of Jonathan Street and Seneca with the driver-side door open.)

The suspect continued driving at high-rate of speeds with a helicopter overhead and multiple patrol units following in pursuit.

From US Highway 395 the suspect made a left turn down Seneca Road and crashed the vehicle in a dirt lot on the northeast corner of Jonathan Street.

The suspect then foot-bailed from the vehicle running towards a neighborhood where he jumped over a wooden fence as he attempted to run away from the police. Ring Cam video taken from the front door of a home shows the suspect open fire at an incoming patrol vehicle before running off.

(Deputies looking in the area where the suspect went down in a field along Villa Street and US 395.)

Several homes and parked vehicles on Tara Lane were struck by the stray bullets. Residents in the neighborhood that were awakened by all the commotion said the gunfire made them drop to the floor out of fear of being hit.

The suspect continued running from police and into a field that runs along the dirt portion of Villa Street, just west of US Highway 395.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect fired at deputies and deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

(Police in pursuit of the white Mercedes near the entrance of the NB I-15 at Palmdale Road in Victorville.)

Medical personnel with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and assisted in moving the unidentified suspect into a nearby ambulance. Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at a nearby fire station and the suspect was flown to a trauma center. An update on his condition has not been made available.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that no deputies were harmed during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

The lengthy investigation carried on well into Friday afternoon and further details will be provided when they become available.

