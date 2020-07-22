Suspect on felony probation arrested after leading Barstow Police on a pursuit

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 64-year-old man released on felony probation is back in jail after leading Barstow deputies on a dangerous pursuit Monday night, officials said.

At about 12:15 AM on July 20, 2020, Officer Perry from the Barstow Police Department observed a silver Honda Civic traveling westbound in the 2100 block of W. Main Street without a brake light.

Officer Perry attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the vehicle but the driver failed to yield. The driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as 64-year-old Thomas Stephen Thompson, fled from officers, officials said.

“As Thompson fled he committed several vehicle code violations and dumped bags containing suspected methamphetamine out of his vehicle,” stated a Barstow Police news release. “Thompson finally yielded to the officers and stopped his vehicle in the 36000 block of Soapmine Road.”

Officers contacted Thompson and placed him under arrest without incident.

The officers learned that Thompson is currently on felony probation and conducted a search of his vehicle. During the search the officers located methamphetamine on the driver’s seat and on the door.

Thompson was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Jail in Adelanto, California for Vehicle Code 2800.2(a) – Evading a Peace Officer and Health and Safety Code 11379(a) – Transportation of a Controlled Substance.

