Suspect on dirt bike arrested after leading police on a pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old was arrested after leading police on a pursuit while on a dirt bike.

On July 25, 2023, at about 10:11 p.m., deputies with the Hesperia Police Department attempted a traffic stop on multiple dirt bikes in the area of Seventh Avenue and Walnut Avenue, for California Vehicle Code violations.

Deputies activated their emergency lights and sirens to which the rider did not comply, and a pursuit ensued. The riders led deputies on an approximately 1.5-mile pursuit with speeds up to 45 miles per hour.

A rider, later identified as James Ramirez of Hesperia, crashed his motorcycle into a Sheriff’s patrol unit however he regained control of the motorcycle and was able to continue to flee.

Ramirez failed to stop at several stop signs, drove on the wrong side of the road, drove in alleyways at high speeds and drove on pedestrian sidewalks. Ramirez showed disregard for the safety of the public and other drivers on the road. Ramirez was eventually apprehended and placed under arrest.

Ramirez was transported and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for VC2800.2(A)- Evading a Police Officer with Disregard of Safety.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied