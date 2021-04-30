Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested after pursuit in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old suspect driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in Victorville.

It happened on April 27, 2021, at about 11:18 pm, when Deputy Martinez with the Victorville Police Department spotted a stolen 2015 Hyundai Sonata in the area of Bear Valley and Amethyst Roads.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Jacob Rodrigo Gomez, failed to yield.

“The suspect led deputies on a 6-mile pursuit which came to an end near Sundown Road and La Mesa Road when he hit a curb and the car became disabled,” stated Rodriguez. “The suspect fled from deputies on foot but was quickly apprehended.”

A sheriff’s deputy was not injured after his patrol unit crashed into a tree as the pursuit came to an end.

Gomez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety and vehicle theft. He is currently being held without bail due to a violation of parole (PRCS). A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place inside a Victorville courtroom on May 7, 2021.

(Photo: Javier J. Hernandez)

(Photo: Javier J. Hernandez)

(Photo: Javier J. Hernandez)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.