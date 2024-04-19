Suspect in random Apple Valley Shell gas station shooting held on $2M bail

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Apple Valley man arrested for attempted murder in connection with a random shooting at the Shell Gas Station is being held on a $2 million bail.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the Shell Gas Station at the corner of Apple Valley Road and Yucca Loma Road at approximately 7:07 p.m. and found the female victim with gunshot wounds to her face and torso.

Witnesses to the shooting informed deputies the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle and additional deputies began looking for the vehicle in surrounding areas.

Emergency medical personnel responded quickly to the scene and treated the victim. The victim was flown to a nearby trauma center for treatment, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

While the investigation was ongoing, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Dispatch received information about a subject who was at a residence in Apple Valley and had reportedly shot someone at a gas station.

At approximately 7:36 p.m. deputies contacted the subject, who was later identified as Michael Bullock. This shooting was found to be random, as the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Bullock was taken into custody at a nearby residence just 29 minutes after deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 7:07 p.m. He is being held at High Desert Detention Center on $2,000,000 bail.

The suspect has a scheduled hearing inside a Victorville courtroom on April 19th.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Fratt with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





