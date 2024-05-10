 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Suspect in Fatal Police Shooting on Mariposa Road in Victorville ID’d as Nicholas Robert Contreras

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 10, 2024 | 8:38 amLast Updated: May 10, 2024 | 8:39 am

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified the man fatally shot by police on Thursday morning in the City of Victorville as Nicholas Robert Contreras, 32, a resident of Hesperia.

It happened on May 9, 2024, at 9:58 a.m., when deputies from the Victorville Station responded to multiple calls of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic collision on Mariposa Road, south of La Mesa/Nisqualli Road.

Sheriff’s officials said callers reported the pedestrian was hit by a second vehicle as he continued to walk around after the first collision.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they attempted to contact Contreras and discovered he was armed with a knife. 

“Deputies gave Contreras multiple commands to drop the knife and get on the ground.  Contreras refused to obey the commands, advanced toward the deputies, and a lethal force encounter occurred,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Contreras was struck by gunfire and despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More Local News

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Division also responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

Related Article: Man Shot, Killed by Deputies on Mariposa Road in Victorville


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 10, 2024 | 8:38 amLast Updated: May 10, 2024 | 8:39 am

More Local News

Man Shot, Killed by Deputies on Mariposa Road in Victorville

May 9, 2024
rollover crash on southbound 15 in the cajon pass resulted in significant traffic delays

Heavy traffic on SB 15 freeway due to overturned RV and trailer in the Cajon Pass

May 8, 2024
brush fire in mojave river in victorville

Firefighters Respond to Second Brush Fire This Week in Mojave River in Victorville

May 4, 2024

Rider airlifted after motorcycle hits a dog on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

May 3, 2024
Back to top button