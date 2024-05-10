Suspect in Fatal Police Shooting on Mariposa Road in Victorville ID’d as Nicholas Robert Contreras

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials identified the man fatally shot by police on Thursday morning in the City of Victorville as Nicholas Robert Contreras, 32, a resident of Hesperia.

It happened on May 9, 2024, at 9:58 a.m., when deputies from the Victorville Station responded to multiple calls of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic collision on Mariposa Road, south of La Mesa/Nisqualli Road.

Sheriff’s officials said callers reported the pedestrian was hit by a second vehicle as he continued to walk around after the first collision.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they attempted to contact Contreras and discovered he was armed with a knife.

“Deputies gave Contreras multiple commands to drop the knife and get on the ground. Contreras refused to obey the commands, advanced toward the deputies, and a lethal force encounter occurred,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Contreras was struck by gunfire and despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigation Division also responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

