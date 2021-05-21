Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed multiple times in a Hesperia neighborhood and rushed to a hospital Wednesday, police say.

The attack was reported around 2:36 am, on May 19th in the 16000 block of Pine Street.

The Hesperia Police Department says the victim was stabbed multiple times. Deputies on scene immediately started life saving measures before the victim was rushed off to a trauma center.

(The stabbing happened in the 16000 block of Pine Street in Hesperia. — image: google maps)

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect identified as Francisco Pablo Hernandez, 35, a resident of Hesperia, and the victim had gotten into a physical altercation after a verbal confrontation earlier in the day. Police said Hernandez returned to the residence and attacked the victim with a knife.

With the assistance of the Hesperia Detective Bureau and the Hesperia Gang Team, Hernandez was located at his residence in the 16000 block of Juniper Street and was taken into custody without incident at approximately 8:42 p.m.

Hernandez was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for PC 664187, attempted murder and he was found to be on felony probation for PC 166(c)1, violation of a court order and on county probation for PC 69, resisting an officer.

Hernandez is being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment inside a Victorville courtroom on May 24, 2021.



Sheriff’s officials said the victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

