Suspect flees from deputies and attempts to discard a loaded gun in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old suspect attempted to discard his loaded gun as he fled from police in Adelanto, officials said.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 9:12 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a disturbance in the 15100 block of Lake Street in Adelanto.

The suspect, identified as Ucoby Hardy, and the victim have a child together, officials said.

During an argument, Hardy grabbed the victim by the neck causing redness and a laceration. Hardy fled the residence before deputies arrived.

Officials said Hardy was located down the street from the victim’s residence.

“Hardy attempted to flee on foot, jumping the fence into the backyard of a nearby residence where he was arrested without further incident. He attempted to discard a loaded, unserialized firearm prior to his arrest. Hardy was also found in possession of cocaine,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Ucoby Hardy was booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, domestic battery, delaying or resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He is currently being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

