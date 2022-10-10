Suspect evading police runs into a trailer where illegal firearms and narcotics are found

HELENDALE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A driver attempting to evade deputies at high-speeds led them directly to a home where they found illegal firearms and narcotics, officials said.

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:51 p.m., Deputy J. Mora observed a vehicle driving eastbound on Shadow Mountain Road at a high rate of speed, with no lights on.

Officials said once the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Esteban Sanchez Barraza, a resident of El Mirage, saw Deputy Mora, and he immediately made an evasive U-Turn.

The deputy activated his overhead lights and siren, but the suspect refused to stop and continued westbound on Shadow Mountain Road with no lights on and at high rates of speed.

The suspect continued driving erratically through the dirt fields before finally stopping at a property near Mt. Vernon and Trenton Road in El Mirage. He parked next to a trailer on the property and ran inside, officials said.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “when he came out of the trailer, he refused to comply with commands and attempted to fight with deputies. Sanchez Barraza was eventually taken into custody. During a search, deputies located rifles, shotguns, cocaine and approximately 30 lbs. of marijuana on the property.”

Esteban Sanchez Barraza, and another resident on the property, Manuel Pena Silva, 34, a resident of El Mirage, were arrested for possession of an illegal assault weapon and possession of a controlled substance while armed. They were booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Mora, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Victor Valley Police Department)

