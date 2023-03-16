Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested on La Paz Drive in Victorville after pursuit

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Victorville man identified as Michael Gaynair was arrested after leading police on a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle.

It happened on March 14, 2023, at about 5:00 pm, when the stolen Jeep was located near Mojave and La Paz Drive.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to yield to a traffic stop and led deputies on a pursuit.

Gaynair ultimately stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody near the McDonalds on La Paz.

He was booked on felony possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety.

(photo by Christine CHristine)

