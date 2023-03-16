All News
Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested on La Paz Drive in Victorville after pursuit
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Victorville man identified as Michael Gaynair was arrested after leading police on a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle.
It happened on March 14, 2023, at about 5:00 pm, when the stolen Jeep was located near Mojave and La Paz Drive.
Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to yield to a traffic stop and led deputies on a pursuit.
Gaynair ultimately stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody near the McDonalds on La Paz.
He was booked on felony possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and evading a peace officer with a disregard for safety.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested on La Paz Drive in Victorville after pursuit
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old Victorville man identified as Michael Gaynair was arrested after leading police on a pursuit...
Man with gun arrested after entering Eddie World and refusing to ID himself
YERMO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 39-year-old man from Newberry Springs was arrested after he walked into Eddie World armed with...
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Victorville identified as 36-year-old man
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old pedestrian struck and killed Tuesday night in Victorville was identified as Kody Koenigshofer. On...
Rock Springs Road closed between Hesperia and Apple Valley due to flooding
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Flooding across Rock Springs Road between Hesperia and Apple Valley prompted San Bernardino County officials to...
Subway in Victorville robbed by two juveniles Tuesday night
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Subway restaurant in Victorville was robbed by two juvenile suspects on Tuesday night. It happened...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
Illegal street racing in Victorville turns into a pursuit before ending with a crash
-
All News1 week ago
Man found dead at a homeless encampment in Victorville identified
-
All News1 week ago
San Bernardino Police find rock cocaine hidden inside sprinkler heads
-
All News2 days ago
16-year-old dies in Oak Hills house fire while saving other family members
-
All News1 week ago
Felon released on bail after police find him with a gun and drugs in Victorville
-
All News1 week ago
Las Vegas man driving a stolen vehicle arrested after a pursuit in Victorville
-
15 freeway1 week ago
Multi-vehicle crash near Oak Hill Rd causes delays on SB I-15 freeway and Mariposa Rd
-
All News5 days ago
One person airlifted after Saturday morning crash at Phelan and Sheep Creek Roads