Suspect driving stolen tractor-trailer arrested in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect driving a stolen tractor-trailer was arrested by police Wednesday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 8:00 am, on January 5, 2022, in the area of Ranchero Road and Danbury Avenue.

Several marked patrol vehicles and undercover trucks swarmed the semi with the words Keystone Freight Corp on the trailer.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman for the Hesperia Station, Jaclyn Chambers, told VVNG the suspect identified as 46-year-old Miguel Tirado, a resident of Ontario, was arrested for PC 496 Possession of Stolen Property.

Additional information was not available for release.

(Photo by Chrys Lee Renteria)

(Photo by Chrys Lee Renteria)

