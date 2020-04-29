Suspect driving stolen Honda arrested in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Barstow Police caught a 29-year-old suspect driving in a reported stolen vehicle and arrested him.

On Monday, April 27, 2020, at approximately 5:15 P.M., the Barstow Police Dispatch Center was notified of a stolen vehicle in the area of the 500 block of East Virginia Way.

Officers began searching for the stolen vehicle, which was a silver 1998 Honda Civic, and located it parked near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Pioneer Street, officials said.

According to a news release, the vehicle was occupied by a subject in the driver’s seat and it was learned that the vehicle was reported being stolen out of the City of Colton on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Officers made contact with the subject in the vehicle, who was identified as Carlos Arellano, and placed him under arrest.

Arellano is currently on felony probation for automobile theft and he was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for PC3455- Probation Violation and VC10851 – Vehicle Theft.

According to booking logs, Arellano is being held without bail due to violating his probation rules PC1203.2 and is scheduled for arraignment on April 30, 2020.

