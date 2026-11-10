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Suspect Detained After Report Of Gunfire On Southbound I-15 In Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:39 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 12:39 pm | Nov. 10, 2026

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — California Highway Patrol officers detained a suspect after a report of shots fired on southbound Interstate 15 near Dale Evans Parkway on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

According to a written statement from the CHP Victorville Area, the Barstow Dispatch Center received a report of shots fired on the southbound freeway just south of Dale Evans Parkway.

CHP Victorville Area officers later located and stopped the suspect vehicle. Officers from the CHP San Bernardino Area assisted in detaining the suspect.

Officers found several firearms and ammunition during the investigation, which remains ongoing. No injuries were reported.

CHP advised anyone who witnesses an emergency to move to a safe location and call 911.

(Photo courtesy of CHP – Victorville)
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 12:39 pm | Nov. 10, 2026 Updated 12:39 pm | Nov. 10, 2026
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