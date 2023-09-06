Suspect bites deputy in the arm during a welfare check on a minor in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after he attacked a deputy conducting a welfare check of a minor.

It happened on Friday, September 1, 2023, at about 3:23 p.m., in the 15200 block of Nokomis Road.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to check on the welfare of a minor who had not attended school in over a week.

Deputies A. Trousas and A. Montanez arrived at the residence and contacted Jose Francisco Garcia in the front yard. Sheriff’s officials said Garcia immediately became confrontational and violent with deputies.

“Deputies attempted to deescalate the situation and a brief struggle ensued. During the brief struggle, Garcia bit one of the deputies on the arm. The deputy was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Garcia was arrested and transported to High Desert Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of battery against a peace officer, and is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Trousas at Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied