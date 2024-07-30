 
Suspect Barricades Inside Home Following Domestic Dispute in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 30, 2024 | 11:12 amLast Updated: July 30, 2024 | 11:12 am
(photo: Isrrael Ingrato)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tense standoff unfolded early Tuesday morning in a Hesperia neighborhood as deputies responded to a domestic dispute, resulting in a suspect barricading themselves inside a home.

Deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 18000 block of Eucalyptus Street, just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said one person has barricaded themself inside a residence and Hesperia deputies along with the Specialized Enforcement Division are on scene.

(photo: Isrrael Ingrato)

“Homes in the immediate area have been notified of the situation and some have chosen to evacuate as a precaution,” stated the spokeswoman.

At about 10:45 am, residents in the area reported hearing what they described as a loud “boom”.

This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.

