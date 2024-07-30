Suspect Barricades Inside Home Following Domestic Dispute in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tense standoff unfolded early Tuesday morning in a Hesperia neighborhood as deputies responded to a domestic dispute, resulting in a suspect barricading themselves inside a home.
Deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute in the 18000 block of Eucalyptus Street, just before 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said one person has barricaded themself inside a residence and Hesperia deputies along with the Specialized Enforcement Division are on scene.
“Homes in the immediate area have been notified of the situation and some have chosen to evacuate as a precaution,” stated the spokeswoman.
At about 10:45 am, residents in the area reported hearing what they described as a loud “boom”.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.