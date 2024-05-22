Suspect Attempting to Steal Pizza in Victorville Stopped by Employees and Later Arrested

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday, May 20, 2024, at approximately 6:14 p.m., deputies responded to an attempted robbery at Little Caesar’s Pizza, located in the 15700 block of Mojave Drive.

The suspect, Jonathan Benjamin Bolanos, a 26-year-old resident of Adelanto, forced open the self-service pizza portals and attempted to take the pizzas.

Employees at the location quickly intervened, retrieving the pizzas from Bolanos’ hands and instructing him to leave the premises. Bolanos exited Little Caesar’s and got into his 2013 Nissan Altima, which was parked in the business parking lot.

The situation escalated when a security guard, attempting to gather information about Bolanos’ vehicle, was confronted by the suspect. Bolanos threatened the security guard and other bystanders with a gun before fleeing the scene.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Bolanos’ residence located in the 19000 block of Joshua Street in Adelanto and an arrest warrant.

With the assistance of the Victor Valley station and the CHP air unit, a search of Bolanos’ residence was conducted, leading to his detention.

Jonathan Benjamin Bolanos was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on multiple charges, including attempted robbery (P.C. 664/211), threatening to commit a crime (P.C. 422(A)), and being a felon in possession of a firearm (P.C. 29800(A)(1)).

Bolanos is being held on $200,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on May 22, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. in Department NF.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





