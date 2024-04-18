Suspect Arrested With Illegal Drugs After High-Speed Chase in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On April 17, 2024, at approximately 5:27 a.m., a high-speed pursuit ensued in Hesperia after a driver refused to pull over during a traffic stop.

“The driver of the vehicle accelerated at speeds above 100 mph, violated multiple California vehicle codes, and led deputies on an approximately 3-mile pursuit,” said the Hesperia Police Department in a statement. “The driver threw multiple bags of unknown items out of the window during the pursuit.”

After fleeing the vehicle, the suspect led deputies on a foot pursuit before being detained shortly after. A search of the area revealed approximately 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, which the driver had discarded during the chase.

The suspect, identified as Gilberto Rodriguez, a 25-year-old transient, was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on charges of evading a police officer (VC2800.2(a)) and transportation of a controlled substance (HS11379(a)).

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





