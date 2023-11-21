Suspect Arrested Inside Target After Reports of Previous Gun Brandishing

Hesperia, Calif. – A man wanted for reportedly flashing a gun at another person was apprehended by authorities at gunpoint in the cosmetic aisle inside a Target store.

The incident unfolded on the 12700 block of Main Street and Key Pointe Drive on November 20, 2023, at approximately 4:04 p.m.

An eyewitness described the shocking scene as law enforcement officers swiftly arrived in front of the store, positioning themselves with guns drawn to apprehend the suspect. “They just all pulled up in front of the store, got off with guns drawn looking for some dude,” one witness stated.

It is believed that the suspect had initially brandished the firearm at a different location, prompting a concerned individual to alert the police.

According to reports, the suspect peacefully complied with the officers’ commands and was subsequently handcuffed before being placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.

The exact details surrounding the incident, including the reason for the alleged gun flashing incident, are still under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

As the incident unfolded inside the popular retail store, customers and employees were unharmed and safe. Target representatives fully cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

The safety and security of shoppers and employees remained the top priority for Target. Incidents of this nature are rare and isolated.

Further updates regarding the case will be provided as the investigation progresses. Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Hesperia Police Department.

