Suspect Arrested in Shooting at Carl’s Jr Parking Lot in Hesperia

Hesperia, California – The Hesperia Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for a shooting incident that took place in the parking lot of Carl’s Jr. on Bear Valley Road.

On the evening of Sunday, November 12, 2023, authorities responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mariposa Road. It was later determined that the victim had been shot while parked at Carl’s Jr., located at 14717 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia. The victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives identified the alleged perpetrator as 41-year-old Max Juan Anaya, a resident of Victorville. On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, investigators successfully located Anaya in Victorville and took him into custody on charges of attempted murder.

Anaya is currently being held at the High Desert Detention Center, with bail set at $500,000.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. For those who wish to remain anonymous, the We-Tip Hotline can be reached at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), and tips can also be submitted through the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

