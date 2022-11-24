Suspect arrested in Oro Grande after attempting to run from deputies

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies in both marked and unmarked vehicles rushed towards the community of Oro Grande on Wednesday

It happened at about 12:30 pm, on November 23, 2022, along National Trails Highway, near the cement factory.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Glroia Huerta said during a vehicle check, deputies were attempting to talk to a suspect outside of his vehicle.

“The subject fled on foot and was attempting to hide. When deputies located the suspect, he threw drugs on the ground. The suspect was arrested,” stated Huerta.

A sheriff’s helicopter circled above and assisted ground deputies with aerial support. The fire department and an ambulance responded to a house where the suspect was checked out before being transported to the jail facility.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

