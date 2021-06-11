Suspect arrested in murder of 25-year-old Apple Valley man

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect wanted for murdering a 25-year-old Apple Valley man turned himself into custody, officials said.

The victim, Daniel Castillo was found shot to death inside of his apartment in the 20300 block of Otoe Road just before 3:00 am, on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Daniel’s family told VVNG he was shot twice and the suspect identified as 28-year-old Armando Santana fled the location. Sheriff’s officials said the victim and suspect were known to each other.

For several days the suspect remained at large before turning himself into the Apple Valley Police Department on Wednesday, June 9th. Homicide Investigators interviewed Santana, and at the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested and booked for PC 187 Murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Gerania Navarro, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Murder suspect Armando Santana, 28, a resident of Apple Valley turned himself in to police)

(Daniel Castillo, 25, was found unresponsive inside his home.)

