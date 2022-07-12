Suspect arrested in hit-and-run off-road crash that killed 2 children in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities announced they have arrested the driver of a Polaris RZR that killed two children in a hit-and-run off-road traffic collision at the Stoddard Wells OHV area in Apple Valley.

California Highway Patrol investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Edgar Ivan Galindo Diaz, a resident of Apple Valley, and the registered owner of the 2021 Polaris RZR.

On July 7, 2022, a search warrant was served at Galindo’s residence where they recovered the UTV involved in the incident.

(Polaris RZR after it was removed from the garage of a residence in Apple Valley)

THE ARREST

Officials went to the suspects home located on Resoto Road at least once that week before returning and executing the search warrant. According to witnesses, nobody was home on both occasions.

Authorities made entry into the garage of the single-story home located in the northeastern end of Apple Valley and located a black and orange Razor with a missing hood scoop. The UTV was taken away as evidence on a flat-bed tow truck.

Officials said, based on the investigation and after the 2021 Polaris was recovered an arrest warrant was issued for Galindo Diaz.

According to a CHP news release, the suspect turned himself into authorities at the CHP Victorville station on July 12, 2022, and was subsequently arrested and booked for felony hit and run.

THE CRASH

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 8:55 PM, CHP officers from the Victorville station responded to the area of Stoddard Wells Road and Slash X Ranch Road for a reported off-road vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two juveniles were riding a 2019 TaoTao ATV on Stoddard Wells Road traveling in a northeasterly direction.

An orange Side-by-Side UTV was traveling eastbound on Stoddard Wells Road, east of Central Road. A crash occurred when the side-by-side UTV struck the TaoTao and the two juvenile riders.

The driver, Jacob Victor Martinez, 12, a resident of Moreno Valley was pronounced dead on scene at 9:28 PM. The passenger, 11-year-old Christina Bird, a resident of Huntington Beach, was transported to the Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Bird succumbed to her injuries sustained in the collision on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8:50 AM.

(Jacob Victor Martinez, 12, a resident of Moreno Valley, and 11-year-old Christina Bird, a resident of Huntington Beach.)

THE INVESTIGATION

The investigation will be handled to its conclusion by Officer C. Ramos and Officer J. Rodriguez at the CHP Victorville Area Office before being turned over to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

CHP and the DA’s office will work together to ensure the appropriate applicable charges are filed in this case.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer C. Ramos or J. Rodriguez at 760-241-1186.

(Orange hood scoop from a Polaris RZR left behind at the scene of the fatal accident)

