Suspect Arrested for Transporting Drugs During Routine Traffic Stop in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities apprehended a suspect for drug trafficking following a routine traffic stop in Victorville on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:42 pm at the intersection of Civic Drive and Roy Rogers Drive.

Deputies Williams and Duenas, who were on duty that day, pulled over a vehicle for a moving violation.

Acting on their suspicions, the deputies conducted a thorough search of the vehicle, ultimately discovering a box containing around 50 large individual baggies. Preliminary tests suggest that the baggies contained a substantial quantity of methamphetamine.

(Photo courtesy of Hesperia Police Department)

The driver, identified as Juan Velazco, a 33-year-old resident of Mexico, was promptly taken into custody without incident. Velazco now faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell (HS11378) and transportation for sale of methamphetamine (HS 11379(A)).

Velazco has been remanded to the High Desert Detention Center under a hefty bail amount of $1,000,000.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

