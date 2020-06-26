Suspect arrested for shooting outside of High Desert Liquor in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old suspect wanted for shooting at another man outside of High Desert Liquor was arrested Thursday morning in Victorville.

On June 20, 2020, at approximately 7:05 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 22000 block of Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

Deputies determined, the victim, a 26-year-old male from Apple Valley and the suspect later identified as Patrick Ybarra, of Hesperia, were involved in an argument in the parking lot of the liquor store.

During the argument, the suspect pointed a small-caliber handgun at the victim and fired one time, hitting him in the back of the neck. The victim was flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and his wound was described as non-life-threatening.

Ybarra fled the area in a white full-size Chevrolet pick-up truck.

On June 25th at 11:49 am, deputies from the Victorville Police Department located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop near the intersection of Amargosa Road and Luna Road.

Deputies made contact with the driver, who was confirmed to be Patrick Ybarra, and detained him. Detectives from the Apple Valley Station searched his vehicle and located over 300 rounds of ammunition, several high capacity magazines, illegal narcotics, a large quantity of US Currency, and an illegal, fully loaded assault rifle, officials said.

Ybarra was booked at High Desert Detention Center for being in violation of PC245(a)(2), Assault with a deadly weapon and PC 30605(a), Possession of an assault rifle.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Gary McWilliams at (760) 240-7400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline a 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

Patrick Ybarra (Facebook)

Patrick Ybarra was wanted for shooting a man and later arrested in possession of an illegal, loaded assault rifle. (Photo courtesy of AVPD)

Related Article: Man shot outside liquor store in Apple Valley Saturday night