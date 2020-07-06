Suspect arrested for murder in shooting that killed Hesperia man

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A murder suspect wanted for killing a 46-year-old Hesperia man was taken into custody and is being held on a $1 Million dollar bail.

The suspect, Pedro Rosales Valencia, a 29-year-old resident of Whittier, was arrested on June 4, 2020, in the area of Slover and Sierra Avenue by the Fontana Police Department.

Valenica was being sought by police after he was identified as the suspect from a July 1st shooting in the 12000 block of Glenheather Drive in Fontana. At about 2:38 PM Fontana deputies responded and located the victim Daniel Duran Sr., suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso, officials said.

Duran Sr. was transported to nearby Kaiser Foundation Hospital and pronounced him dead in the emergency room.

Valencia was booked at West Valley Detention Center for PC187(A) Murder and is scheduled for arraignment in a Rancho Cucamonga courtroom on July 6, 2020.

The family of the deceased victim launched a Gofundme campaign to help with funeral expenses. “Daniel Duran Sr. was an amazing father., Strong, kind & Silly hearted human being. He would climb the ropes to find his way in life to provide the best he could for his family,” stated the account description.

Donations can be made the following link: “In Memory Of Daniel Duran Sr.“

In Memory Of Daniel Duran Sr. (photo Gofundme)

