Suspect arrested for murder a day after shooting and killing a man in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Alberto Gallegos, a 48-years-old, resident of Lucerne Valley, was arrested the day after he shot and killed another man, officials said.

It happened on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:43 pm, in the 31800 block of Bumpkin Road in Lucerne Valley.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a residence and upon arrival, they found the male victim who had been shot. Medical aid also responded and ultimately pronounced the adult male deceased.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 6:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SWAT) located and detained the suspect during a traffic stop. Gallegos was arrested and booked in at the Central Detention Center for murder. He remains in custody without bail.

The identity of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.