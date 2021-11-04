Suspect arrested for attempted murder of 18-year-old in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder was arrested approximately one week after he shot an 18-year-old in Adelanto.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in the 11300 block of Bartlett Avenue after a male had been shot and the armed suspect ran from the scene.

When deputies arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to a trauma center and is expected to recover from his injuries, officials said.

During the investigation, Deputy J. Mora identified the suspect as 24-year-old Salvador Ramirez and the location he was believed to be staying.

Officials said an arrest warrant was issued for Ramirez and he was located at a family member’s residence in the 11300 block of Bartlett Avenue in Adelanto.

According to a news release, “during a search of the residence, a loaded pistol was found concealed inside the water tank of the toilet.”

Salvador Ramirez, a confirmed gang member who was out on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS), was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held without bail.

