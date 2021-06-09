Suspect arrested for attempted murder after stabbing woman in Victorville

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect wanted for attempted murder after stabbing a Victorville woman multiple times inside her home was arrested in a motel room in San Bernardino earlier today.

On June 8, 2021, at about 2:28 pm, Victorville deputies responded to a home in the 12300 block of Southwind Street for a reported stabbing.

According to a sheriff’s news release the reporting party stated the 38-year-old female victim had been stabbed several times and the suspect was possibly still at the location.

Upon arrival, deputies approached the home and saw the victim lying on the floor through a window.

“Deputies made entry through the window and began rendering aid to the victim until it was deemed safe for emergency medical personnel to enter the home, at which time they took over administering life-saving measures to the victim,” stated sheriffs officials.

The victims daughter were inside the home and reportedly witnessed the attack on their mother. Sheriff’s officials confirmed they were not harmed.

Victorville City Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the victim to an out of area trauma center. Mercy Air landed on Bear Valley Rd prompting a brief closure of the roadway.

The suspect was identified as 42-year old Warren Andreasen, who also lived at the home.

(Warren Andreasen – Facebook)

Deputies conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate the suspect in the hours following the attack. Through continued investigation, investigators learned the suspect left Victorville and was staying at a motel in the city of San Bernardino.

On June 9, 2021, Detectives and Gang Division Deputies from the Victorville Station located the suspect at the motel and took him into custody without incident.

Andreasen was booked at West Valley Detention Center for attempted murder. He is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on June 11, 2021.

The victim remains hospitalized and is awake and responding.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Necochea at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.