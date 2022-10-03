Suspect arrested for attempted murder after a fight, shooting at Cosmos Tavern in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A suspect was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at Cosmos Tavern in Victorville, officials said.

It happened at about 2:00 am, on October 2, 2022, in the 12400 block of Mariposa Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that multiple subjects were involved in a physical altercation at the location.

“One subject fired a handgun and fled the scene,” stated Huerta.”Although the call does not indicate anyone was shot, the subject was located shortly after and arrested for attempted murder.”

The spokeswoman said she would see if the station can provide a press release with more information about the incident. The name of the suspect arrested was not available for release at the time of this article.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

