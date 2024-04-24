Suspect arrested after stealing vehicles from Roto Rooter Plumbers in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Sunday, April 21, 2024, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a burglary at Roto Rooter Plumbers.

The company president received an alarm activation and upon arrival, found damage to the property located at 13570 Tonikain Road and several vehicles missing.

Deputy K. Mullins led the investigation, which was aided by tracking devices installed on the stolen vehicles. The devices led deputies to an area off Joshua Road and State Highway 18, where they located the stolen vehicles and four individuals.

Further investigation revealed that 42-year-old Jesse Palmer, one of the individuals found at the scene, had entered the business yard and used a dump truck and trailer with a backhoe to break through the fence.

Palmer was arrested and released pending charges. The other three individuals were not involved in the theft and were released.

The recovered stolen vehicles were returned to the business representative. The case will be forwarded to Victorville District Attorney’s Office for review and filing of charges.



Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mullins with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





