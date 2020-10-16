Suspect arrested after stealing leather jackets from Coach store in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police arrested a 39-year-old Las Vegas man who stole leather jackets worth thousands of dollars from a Coach store in Barstow, officials said.

On October 13, 2020, at approximately 3:02 pm, Officer Perry from the Barstow Police Department was dispatched to a theft at the business located on the 2700 block of Tanger Way.

The officer reviewed surveillance footage and learned the suspect fled the business with several leather jackets, which employees valued at approximately $3,500.00. The suspect described as a white or Hispanic male adult left the area in a white Honda Accord, officials said.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect but obtained information that he may return and conducted surveillance of the area.

At approximately 9:25 pm, Detectives observed a white Honda Accord on the 2800 block of Lenwood Road being driving by a subject that matched the theft suspect description.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and talked with the driver, who was identified as Arman Palikyan, a Las Vegas, Nevada resident.

Detectives were able to identify Palikyan as the theft suspect and placed him in under arrest for PC 459, burglary. Detectives searched his vehicle and located evidence that linked him to the theft but were unable to locate the stolen leather jackets.

Officials said Palikyan was issued a citation for PC 459 burglary and later released.

On October 14, 2020, at approximately 4:48 pm, with the assistance of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Detectives went to Palikyan’s residence on the 8500 block of Del Rey Avenue, where he lives with his parents.

“With the consent of Palikyan’s parents, Detectives searched the residence and located and collected as evidence, two new leather jackets that had the Coach price tags still attached,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

