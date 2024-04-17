Suspect Arrested After Man’s Death in Hesperia Trailer Fire Determined to be a Homicide

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old found dead after a trailer fire in Hesperia was determined to be the victim of a homicide, officials said.

On Monday, April 15, 2024, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to the report of a trailer fire in the 7800 block of C Street, in Hesperia.

Several Victor Valley News Group on Facebook members reported hearing a large explosion followed by an orange/yellow glow from the large flames.

(Photo: Sharon Touchstone)

The San Bernardino County Fire Department extinguished the fire and discovered a deceased male, identified as Justin Cameron Wilkinson, inside the trailer.

According to a written statement, “The Sheriff’s Arson/Bomb Detail responded and found injuries on Wilkinson not consistent with a fire.”

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation.

(Photo: Sharon Touchstone)

“Through investigation, detectives learned Wilkinson was physically assaulted. Investigators contacted witness Angel Cardenas who was interviewed and later identified as the suspect,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Cardenas, 23, a resident of Victorville, was ultimately arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where he remains without bail. A court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in a Victorville courtroom.

Loved ones have planned a candlelight vigil to remember the young life of Wilkinson. The gathering will happen on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Hesperia Civic Plaza Park at 15833 Smoke Tree Street.

VVNG member Fabby Palma commented, “The hardest good-byes are the ones you don’t see coming. The ones you don’t plan. Or could never imagine happening. I’m sorry this happened to Cam.”

Lalonely Gutierrez said,” “R.I.P MY Dear Friend we will miss your beautiful smile and your joyful personality. We love you lots. From PF family.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.





