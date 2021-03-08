Suspect arrested after home invasion in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to the report of a home invasion robbery in progress and located the 59-year-old suspect in the victims’ backyard.

It happened on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 7:54 pm, in the 10400 block of Mesa Street in Oak Hills.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the call and learned an unknown Black male adult entered the victim’s residence through the back door.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the suspect, later identified as Bryan Lynn Stanley, of Pinon Hills, threatened the lives of the victims, who immediately called 911.

“Stanley ran out of the back door and climbed a fence into a neighboring property. Stanley then climbed the fence back onto the victim’s property, where he was located by arriving deputies,” stated the release.

Stanley assaulted deputies during the arrest, which left one deputy injured. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and later released, officials said.

Sherif’s officials also confirmed the suspect was not known to the victims. Bryan Lynn Stanley was booked at High Desert Detention Center where he is currently being held in lieu of $200,000.00 bail. His charges include Home Invasion Robbery / Resisting a Peace Officer / Battery with Serious Bodily Injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy V. Stone, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, Phelan Sub-Station, 760-995-8781. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.