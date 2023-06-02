Suspect arrested after hitting roommate with a baseball bat in the head and legs

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for assault after hitting his roommate with a baseball bat, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., a call came into dispatch regarding a family disturbance at a residence in the 13200 block of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Deputies were dispatched to the location and arrived on scene to find the 32-year-old victim with injuries to his head and leg.

Deputy Benjamin Almazan began an investigation and learned that an argument occurred between roommates.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “During the argument, the suspect, Giovanni Paschina, hit the victim with a baseball bat in the head and legs. The victim sustained injuries requiring medical treatment.”

Paschina was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Almazan at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

