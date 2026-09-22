Suspect Arrested After Entering Apple Valley Garage, Attempting To Steal Vehicle

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday night after authorities said he entered an Apple Valley resident’s garage and attempted to steal a vehicle.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:16 p.m. on September 21, 2026, in the 15000 block of Pohez Road.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Apple Valley Station responded to the area regarding a suspicious person.

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Authorities identified the suspect as Andrew Jewett, described by the department as a transient from Apple Valley.

Investigators said Jewett entered the victim’s garage and attempted to steal a vehicle before the homeowner confronted him. Jewett then fled the area, according to the statement.

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Deputies located Jewett a short time later and arrested him without incident.

Jewett was booked at the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of residential burglary under California Penal Code 459. Authorities said he was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

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Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to 844-909-3006, or using the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s online tip form.

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