Suspect arrested after burglar alarm sounds at a Nutrishop in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was found hiding in a dumpster after an attempted burglary at the Nutrishop, officials said.

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 12:36 a.m., an alarm went off at the business located at 17222 Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Sheriffiff’s officials said a deputy arrived and located the suspect Steven Patnode in a nearby dumpster, and his vehicle was parked next to the vitamin shop.

“The burglary tools used were located inside his vehicle. Patnode was arrested for attempted burglary,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

